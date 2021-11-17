Authorities in Ethiopia have detained at least 1,000 people, most of them of Tigrayan origin, under a state of emergency the government declared earlier this month.

The arrests occurred in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, the northern cities of Gondar and Bahir Dar, and other places, said Liz Throssell, a spokesperson for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, on Tuesday.

She told reporters that Ethiopian authorities have often detained people on suspicion of “being affiliated to or supporting the Tigray People's Liberation Front."

“The state of emergency in force in Ethiopia risks compounding an already very serious human rights and humanitarian situation in the country,” Throssell said, referring to the November 2 government decree.

“Its provisions are extremely broad, with vague prohibitions going as far as encompassing 'indirect moral' support for what the government has labeled ‘terrorist groups.’”

Ten local UN staff members and some 34 drivers working under UN contracts remain in custody in Ethiopia, Throssell said.

She expressed concerns about detention conditions, including in overcrowded police stations, and said detainees are entitled to know any charges against them and have a right to fair trial.

