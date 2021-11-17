For decades, his father ruled Libya as a dictator, and he himself is wanted by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity for his alleged role in the suppression of opposition protests in 2011.

But none of that is stopping Saif al Islam Gaddafi from trying to become Libya's next president.

Gaddafi is one of the most prominent and controversial figures who submitted his candidacy to run for president. He was captured by a militia following the aftermath of Muammar Gaddafi's brutal end. Saif was held for six years, and given a death sentence that was later overturned.

Later, reports said he was granted amnesty in the east of the country, under the rival Libyan government.

The announcement from Saif to run for presidency for this December’s elections sparked protests in western Libya.

Many opponents of his candidacy broke into the offices of the Higher Election Commission which were then forced to close in Zawiya, Al Khums and Zliten. The Misrata branch of the Election Commission was also hit by a protest against Gaddafi’s nomination.

In a statement, the Municipality Council of Misrata refused the upcoming elections in its current ‘shameful form’ accusing the elections commission of a ‘conspiracy (aimed) at the Libyan people’ - requesting an apology.

“Gaddafi’s candidacy means we’re obviously struggling to determine what democracy means for us in the absence of the rule of law. Given that Libya is run by militias, it will be very hard to guarantee free and fair elections,” a Libyan policy and communications specialist Rehab Alhag told TRT World.

Alhag says that Libya is going to have an economic crisis soon and its economy is “100 percent reliant” on fossil fuels.

“If our new president doesn’t make the economy our priority, along with security, we will fall into poverty within 20 years.”

Many Libyans condemned the acceptance of Gaddafi’s submission calling for elections to be agreed on a constitutional basis. But Khaled Aljazwi, an election law specialist from Tripoli, tells TRT World, “At this stage, anyone can submit for presidential candidacy. Gaddafi can submit for presidency as long as he has court’s pardon over alleged crimes 10 years ago.”

Aljazwi adds that there are around 100 presidential nominations so far and it will distract the voting and there will likely be a second round of voting. It’s important to make the distinction that the acceptance of a nomination submission does not mean that a nomination is accepted - the commission will review it first.

“And there is the right of appeal at court against any of the candidates, then the court takes its final decision. This all should happen within days and elections can still happen on time.”

Disagreements, opposition and...delays?