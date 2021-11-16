BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Snapchat, Spotify among other apps back up after outage
Services like Etsy, Google Cloud and Pokemon Go were also disrupted, tracking websites show.
Many social media users have also posted about their favourite apps going down. / Reuters
By Meryem Demirhan
November 16, 2021

Popular music streaming service Spotify and social media app Snapchat were down for users but went back to working half an hour after problems first surfaced. 

"We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out! We’ll keep you posted", Spotify, a Swedish-based music platform, said on Tuesday. 

Users reported issues with the 'search' function on Snapchat. 

Snapchat said: "Many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight, we're working on a fix. In the meantime, we recommend staying logged in."

The social media app later said the issue was resolved.

Services from Etsy to Pokemon Go, Google Cloud to Fitbit all seemed to be affected, tracking website Down Detector showed.

The issue is likely related to a problem in the underlying infrastructure of the sites, as the outage on various services began at the same time, the Independent reported on Tuesday.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp stopped functioning in October after a traffic routing problem that made the sites unreachable by users.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
