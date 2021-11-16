The Taliban have arrested a man for allegedly selling dozens of women in northern Afghanistan after duping them into believing they would be marrying into money.

The man was arrested in northern Jawzjan province late on Monday, Taliban provincial police chief Damullah Seraj said.

"We are still in our initial stages of the investigation. We hope to find out more about this case later," he added.

A district police chief in Jawzjan, Mohammad Sardar Mubariz, said the man would target poor women desperate to improve their circumstances.

After saying he would find them a wealthy husband, he would move them to a different province where they were instead sold into servitude.

He has allegedly trafficked around 130 women.

