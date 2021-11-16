Turkey has said it is ready to offer whatever support it can to help mend relations between Lebanon and Gulf Arab nations embroiled in an unprecedented diplomatic rift.

During a visit to Beirut on Monday, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he hoped the crisis is resolved through mutual respect and diplomatic means.

"We have expressed our sadness over the recent crisis between Lebanon and the Gulf. We received information concerning the latest developments toward its resolution.

"And if there is anything that can be done for the issue to be resolved as soon as possible we are ready to carry it out," he said during a presser with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib.

Mevlut Cavusoglu added he discussed with Bou Habib ways to improve relations in many fields, especially in the tourism, energy, and agriculture sectors.

Cavusoglu urged support for Lebanon’s government to ensure stability and for general elections scheduled for next spring to take place on time.

