Many people in the UK have died in the back of ambulance cars while waiting to be handed over to hospitals' accident and emergency(A&E) services.

In a bombshell report published by the country's ambulance association, the country's A&E units are overworked and cannot cope with the heavy patient in-flow. The investigation has found that a rising number of patients were found to be waiting for long periods outside the A&E rooms, struggling to deal with grave illnesses or injuries in the back of ambulances.

The National Health Service (NHS) report compiled by the country's ambulance association also points at this growing crisis, saying that many people have passed away in their own homes as paramedics were busy at A&E and could not answer emergency calls.

Alongside human casualties, the heavy workload in A&E causes various health harms to at least 160,000 people every year due to long waiting periods in the back of ambulances.

12,000 of 160,000 people, who had waited for long hours to be offloaded to A&E, have been suffering from “severe harm” caused by the delay.

“People with life-threatening health emergencies such as chest pains, sepsis, heart problems, epilepsy and Covid-19” are among those patients.

The ambulance logjams have become a major problem in the country’s national health service as A&E staff sometimes could not find beds for patients waiting outside of hospitals. Some hospitals in the UK are running out of beds due to the coronavirus pandemic, which wreaks havoc on health systems around the world.

Under such critical circumstances, A&E departments cannot discharge patients who are in better condition and fit to leave, which further deepens the crisis.

All these conditions force A&E personnel to have a limited number of people who can get medical care, which creates long ambulance queues in front of hospitals.

This problem has become more serious in recent months due to an unexpected demand boom for medical care.

The report drawn by the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives (AACE) was secret until seen by the Guardian and based on the official figures of the NHS.