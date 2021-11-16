Just 40 days ahead of Libya’s long-awaited December 24 elections, recent developments in the country raise questions about fairness and reliability.

Most recently, Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah reiterated the need for a bi-partisan law to ensure fair and just elections. Moreover, citizens and politicians in different parts of the country have criticised the so-called laws - which were illegally enacted by Aguila-Saleh - for leading The House of Representatives (HoR) in eastern Libya to favour warlords like Haftar and his allies.

The so-called laws have also earned the ire of some HoR members who gathered in Tripoli to protest it along with others from the western Libya.

Tensions are rapidly increasing in this North-African country. Amid the strife, TRT World spoke exclusively with Khalid al-Mishri, head of Libya's High Council of State. Among other things, he stated the need for the Libyan government to draft fair and valid election laws, and he also recommended delaying the elections for at least three months.

TRT WORLD: When the December 24 elections were first announced, people were hopeful. Now we see there is a big question mark casting suspicions over the process. Following the recent so-called laws, which were unilaterally passed by HoR, warlord Khalifa Haftar has been permitted to run for Libya’s presidency. What would you like to say about it?

KHALID al MISHRI: Initially, almost everybody in Libya was hopeful, but following the so-called electoral laws unilaterally passed by Aguila Saleh, now nobody trusts in the fairness of upcoming elections. The laws being stipulated by Saleh are nonstatutory and it contradicts with international laws and UN Security Council decisions, but also belies the decisions taken during Geneva, Berlin I and Berlin II conferences.

These absurd laws concern people which have not been approved by the parliament, and negatively affect people’s hope about the upcoming elections. There are more than 2.8 million voters in Libya and only 100.000 have got their voting cards so far. Of course we want elections in Libya but we will not allow a parody to take place with illegal laws.

Under the current circumstances, I believe the overwhelming majority will not accept the results of such an election. What we want is elections which have been agreed by a consensus with solid and fair laws while they (re: warlord Haftar, France and Egypt) seek an election process specially designed for someone to win.

Egypt and France now want to label people who oppose the fake elections as obstacles against democracy in Libya, whereas they are the ones who try to have elections with illegal laws.

The current stance we’ve taken is the reflection of the majority in Libya. We are determined to keep this stance and oppose illegality until a mutually accepted consensus is provided.

The so-called laws imposed by Aguila Saleh have not been voted on or even presented to the parliament, which allowed Haftar to run for Libya’s presidency. These tailor-made laws are the summary of the current election process, which we oppose.