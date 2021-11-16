At least three people have been killed and scores injured after two explosions hit Uganda's capital Kampala, in what police termed an attack on the city.

The explosions occurred on Tuesday in the central business district of Kampala near the central police station and the entrance to parliament, police said.

"So far 33 are injured and five are critically injured," police spokesman Fred Enanga told a press conference, adding that three people were killed in the attacks which were carried out by three suicide bombers.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on its Telegram channels.

The explosions sent bloodied office workers scrambling for cover over shards of broken glass as a plume of white smoke rose above the downtown area.

A single suicide bomber carried out the first blast near the checkpoint at the police station, which killed two people, Enanga said.

Then two suicide bombers on motorbikes detonated, killing one other person.

Parliament cancelled, civilians leave city