On a sunny autumn day in the Qarghayi District of Afghanistan’s eastern Laghman Province, land workers prepared rice paddies for cleaning. Sipping hot green tea, one farmer, Ibrahim Khan, spoke about the recent changes in the country.

"What are mullahs doing in the government?" he lamented, referring to the appointment of religious clerics by the Taliban to most key positions in the interim government. "They should be teaching at a mosque or a madrassa. That is where they belong."

“The Taliban will not be able to improve the economy,” the 39-year-old told TRT World.

He sipped the last of his tea and wiped sweat off his forehead as he explained his future plans. "As soon as my son turns 15 or 16, I am going to send him abroad." His 10-year-old son is currently a primary school student.

"Here, even if you are a high school or college graduate, you will be selling potatoes."

Lack of employment opportunities in the province compels young school graduates to return to working in agriculture fields. Now, many villagers are trying their luck with what is perceived as a better alternative: sending their young children abroad for work.

While Afghanistan struggled with high rates of unemployment under the previous US-backed governments, the economy has plunged further under the Taliban and international sanctions.

While the majority of past emigrants from Afghanistan consisted of young men from urban areas, a new pattern of youth from rural areas taking risks to leave the country is growing.

In just one small village in Laghman of around 40 households, 15 children ended up in EU member countries. Some are still stuck on the journey and awaiting an uncertain destiny, while a few have been deported from Turkey and Iran back to Afghanistan.

All the children are below the age of 18 and had to drop out of school to make the journey. Poor families from rural areas have no choice but to send their children in illegal ways, typically with the help of smugglers. It’s less expensive, but highly risky.

The risks include lack of access to health services, kidnapping, sexual and labour exploitation, injury, illness, and even death.

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNCHR), there are 2.6 million registered Afghan refugees in the world and 90 percent of them are hosted in Iran and Pakistan, though sizeable populations exist in other countries in the Asia Pacific region.

Afghans made up seven percent of all arrivals to Europe through the Mediterranean from January to November 2020.

During the same period, Afghans were the second most common nationality to claim asylum in Europe (28,145 first-time claims), after Syrians.