WORLD
3 MIN READ
Libya’s notorious warlord Haftar to run for president
Khalifa Haftar’s announcement comes two days after the candidacy of Seif al Islam Gaddafi, the son of the late ruler Muammar Gaddafi, who is accused of war crimes by the International Criminal Court.
Libya’s notorious warlord Haftar to run for president
Khalifa Haftar submitted his candidacy papers in the eastern city of Benghazi. / Reuters
By Mazhar Ali
November 16, 2021

Warlord Khalifa Haftar has announced that he will run in Libya's presidential elections due next month.

"Elections are the only way out of the severe crisis that our country has plunged into," said Haftar in a televised speech on Tuesday.

Haftar submitted his candidacy papers on Tuesday in the eastern city of Benghazi.

Haftar’s announcement comes after Seif al Islam Gaddafi, the son and one-time heir apparent of the late ruler, submitted candidacy papers on Sunday in the southern town of Sabha. 

Seif al Islam, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity, has spent years largely in hiding.

If accepted, both Haftar and Seif al Islam would be among front-runners in the December 24 vote. 

READ MORE:Q&A: Elections may take Libya back to square one

RECOMMENDED

Years of turmoil

Haftar, who leads a militia group called the Libyan National Army, waged war on factions in the west after the country split in 2014, including a 14-month offensive to capture Tripoli which was repelled by the internationally recognised government.

Haftar's decision to run will anger many in Tripoli and western regions who say no vote in areas he holds can be fair and who accuse him of war crimes during the assault, something he denies.

The election is meant as a milestone in the political process to knit Libya back together after a decade of chaos that spiralled out of the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi.

However, with no clear agreement on the legal basis for the election, major factions may reject the vote.

Libya has been wracked by chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. 

READ MORE:Free elections or war? What the future holds for Libya

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets US envoy