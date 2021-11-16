Mohammad Altaf Bhat, who was shot and killed at a gunfight in the outskirts of Srinagar in the India-administered Kashmir on Monday, was used "as a human shield" by the Indian police.

Bhat was a common man and had no affiliation with any militant group as claimed by the police, his niece Saima Bhat said, the local media reported on Tuesday.

“My uncle has been murdered. He was used as a human shield in a staged encounter. He runs a hardware shop and owns the complex where the forces had come for checking,” she said.

“There was no gunfight in that complex. He was taken three times as human shield for checking and when they couldn’t find anything, he was killed there,” Saima added.

Police are refusing to hand over his body to the family by labeling him as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) or “militant associate,” she said.

“Officials at Saddar police station denied us the body and asked us to return home,” Saima added.

“We are currently protesting at the Barazulla bridge. But nobody is paying heed to our cries.”

