WORLD
3 MIN READ
Civilian killed in disputed Kashmir ‘used as human shield’ by police
Mohammad Altaf Bhat was not affiliated with militants as claimed by the police who shot him in Srinagar on Monday, his niece Saima Bhat has said.
Civilian killed in disputed Kashmir ‘used as human shield’ by police
Police are refusing to hand over his body to the family by labeling him as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) or “militant associate,” his niece said. / AFP Archive
By Mazhar Ali
November 16, 2021

Mohammad Altaf Bhat, who was shot and killed at a gunfight in the outskirts of Srinagar in the India-administered Kashmir on Monday, was used "as a human shield" by the Indian police.

Bhat was a common man and had no affiliation with any militant group as claimed by the police, his niece Saima Bhat said, the local media reported on Tuesday.

“My uncle has been murdered. He was used as a human shield in a staged encounter. He runs a hardware shop and owns the complex where the forces had come for checking,” she said. 

“There was no gunfight in that complex. He was taken three times as human shield for checking and when they couldn’t find anything, he was killed there,” Saima added.

Police are refusing to hand over his body to the family by labeling him as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) or “militant associate,” she said.

“Officials at Saddar police station denied us the body and asked us to return home,” Saima added. 

“We are currently protesting at the Barazulla bridge. But nobody is paying heed to our cries.”

READ MORE:Why is Kashmir seeing a surge in violence?

RECOMMENDED

The Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar said on Monday that Bhat “in whose building militants were hiding” was wounded in a militant firing and died later. 

Citing a source and digital evidence, Kumar claimed that the house owner was working as a militant associate. 

“#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: The house owner who was injured in terrorist fire, succumbed to his injuries. #Terrorists have been hiding on top floor of his building. As per source and digital evidence, he has been working as #terror associate. Search is still going on: IGP Kashmir (sic),” said a tweet by the official Kashmir zone police.

Police earlier said that two unidentified militants were killed in a gunfight in the evening hours at Hyderpora area in the outskirts of Srinagar.

The joint forces reached the suspected spot, where the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering a gunfight, police said. 

As the police theory was contested by the victim's family, triggering public outrage, the police have ordered an investigation into the incident.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets US envoy