Gold prices have hit a five-month high as inflation worries burnished the safe-haven metal’s appeal even as the dollar and US bond yields strengthened.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,866.62 on Tuesday, while US gold futures GCv1 were up 0.1% at $1,868.90.

Gold prices have rallied 1.8% since last Wednesday’s surge in US consumer prices last month, despite the dollar hitting a 16-month high and 10-year Treasury yields also moving higher.

A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies, while higher yields increase the metal’s opportunity cost.

There has been some routine profit-taking by shorter-term futures traders but gold’s upward trend is still firmly in place, said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals.

Eye on US retail sales data