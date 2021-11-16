The Israeli army has shot and killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank.

Saddam Bani Odeh, 26, died on Tuesday in hospital from a bullet wound to the lungs on the road into the northern town of Tubas, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli forces raided the entrance to Tubas, a town near the northern city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank to detain some Palestinians.

It was noted that the Israeli forces used live bullets and tear gas against the youth who opposed the raid.

Eyewitnesses stated that Beni Odeh was wounded by live bullets during this brawl and was taken to hospital.

The Israeli military had no immediate comment.

Israeli forces routinely enter Palestinian-administered towns in the occupied West Bank to make arrests after demonstrations.

Last week, a 13-year-old Palestinian boy was killed by Israeli fire.