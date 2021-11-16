TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey detains man sought in Haiti president’s murder
Turkish authorities have issued a 40-day temporary custody order for Samir Handal, a “suspect of great interest” in the July 7 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.
Turkey detains man sought in Haiti president’s murder
The suspect, businessman Samir Handal, was detained at Istanbul Airport. / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
November 16, 2021

Turkish authorities have detained man considered a suspect of "great interest" in the July assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

The suspect, businessman Samir Handal, was detained at Istanbul Airport early on Monday where he arrived in transit from the United States to Jordan. 

His arrest was announced by Haiti's Foreign Minister Claude Joseph later on Monday.

"I just had a phone conversation with the Turkish Minister, my friend Mevlut Cavusoglu, to thank Turkey for the arrest of Samir Handal, one of the persons of great interest in the investigation into the assassination of the president," Joseph said on Twitter.

Anadolu Agency said Handal was wanted on an Interpol notice and detained by airport police on arrival in Istanbul. 

He was later questioned by court officials who issued the 40-day temporary custody order which was requested by Turkey’s Justice Ministry, the report said.

He is currently in Istanbul’s Maltepe prison, the agency reported.

RECOMMENDED

Handal has been mentioned as a suspect in the plot to kill the Haitian president, although the government has not given any specifics about his alleged involvement.

More than 40 suspects have been arrested so far in the presidential slaying, including 18 former Colombian soldiers and several Haitian police officers. 

Colombian authorities have said the majority of its former soldiers did not know the true nature of the operation they were hired to participate in.

In October, another Colombian man was arrested in Jamaica.

The 53-year-old former businessman Moise, who took office in 2017, was shot dead at his private residence and his wife was wounded in the attack.

READ MORE: Who's behind the assassination of the Haitian president?

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets US envoy