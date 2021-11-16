Myanmar's junta has charged ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi with electoral fraud during 2020 polls that her party won in a landslide.

Suu Kyi was accused of "election fraud and lawless actions", state-run newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar reported on Tuesday, without giving details on when court proceedings would begin.

Fifteen other officials, including former president Win Myint and the chairman of the election commission, faced the same charge, the report added.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since a military coup in February sparked nationwide protests and a deadly crackdown on dissent.

Detained since the putsch, Suu Kyi, 76, faces a raft of charges including illegally importing walkie talkies, sedition and corruption, and faces decades in jail if convicted.

She is already on trial for flouting coronavirus restrictions while campaigning ahead of the election, in which her National League for Democracy party (NLD) trounced a military-aligned party.

