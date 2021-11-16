WORLD
2 MIN READ
Myanmar military charges Suu Kyi with fraud over 2020 elections
The announcement comes weeks after the military junta sentenced a close aide of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to 20 years in prison for treason.
Myanmar military charges Suu Kyi with fraud over 2020 elections
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the February 1 coup, with nationwide protests and more than 1,100 people killed by security forces, according to a local monitoring group. / Reuters Archive
By Mazhar Ali
November 16, 2021

Myanmar's junta has charged ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi with electoral fraud during 2020 polls that her party won in a landslide.

Suu Kyi was accused of "election fraud and lawless actions", state-run newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar reported on Tuesday, without giving details on when court proceedings would begin.

Fifteen other officials, including former president Win Myint and the chairman of the election commission, faced the same charge, the report added.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since a military coup in February sparked nationwide protests and a deadly crackdown on dissent.

Detained since the putsch, Suu Kyi, 76, faces a raft of charges including illegally importing walkie talkies, sedition and corruption, and faces decades in jail if convicted.

She is already on trial for flouting coronavirus restrictions while campaigning ahead of the election, in which her National League for Democracy party (NLD) trounced a military-aligned party.

READ MORE:Myanmar military junta sentences Suu Kyi aide to 20 years for treason

RECOMMENDED

Military crackdown

International observers said the 2020 polls were largely free and fair.

The junta has threatened to dissolve the NLD and last month jailed Win Htein, a close Suu Kyi aide and high-ranking leader, to 20 years on treason charges.

More than 1,250 people have been killed by Myanmar junta security forces since the coup and over 10,000 arrested, according to a local monitoring group.

READ MORE: Myanmar releases US journalist after terror, sedition charges

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets US envoy