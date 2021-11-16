The United States has denounced Russia for conducting a missile strike that blew up one of its own satellites, creating a debris cloud that forced the International Space Station's crew to take evasive action.

Washington officials said on Monday they weren't informed in advance about the test, only the fourth ever to hit a spacecraft from the ground, and will talk to allies about how to respond.

"The Russian Federation recklessly conducted a destructive test of a direct-ascent anti-satellite missile against one of its own satellites," said Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in a statement.

He added that the "dangerous and irresponsible test" had generated over 1,500 pieces of trackable orbital debris and will likely create hundreds of thousands of pieces of smaller orbital debris.

There was no immediate comment late on Monday from Russia about the missile strike.

READ MORE: Is outer space becoming the new wild west?

NASA 'outraged'

NASA administrator Bill Nelson added in a statement he was "outraged by this irresponsible and destabilising action."

"With its long and storied history in human spaceflight, it is unthinkable that Russia would endanger not only the American and international partner astronauts on the ISS, but also their own cosmonauts" as well as Chinese "taikonauts" aboard China's space station, he said.

Earlier Monday, the four Americans, one German and two Russians on board ISS were forced to seek shelter in their docked capsules because of the debris.