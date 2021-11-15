Germany and France's discussions with Belarusian and Russian presidents have signaled the states' willingness towards calming tensions amid an escalating migrant crisis at the Polish border.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed that tensions on the Poland-Belarus border where migrants have been massing had to be de-escalated, Macron's office said on Monday.

After a telephone conversation lasting one hour and 45 minutes between Macron and Putin, the Elysee palace said that "it is our hope that this long conversation will yield results in the coming days".

Putin promised Macron that "he will raise the topic" with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, the Elysee said.

"The goal of this call was to put an end to this crisis," an adviser to Macron told reporters after the 1 hour and 45 minute call Macron initiated.

Lukshenko, Merkel discuss de-escalation