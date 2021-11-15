The South African government has withdrawn its support for Miss South Africa after the organisation refused to pull out of the Miss Universe contest in Israel, amid calls for a boycott to show support for the Palestinian people.

The move on Sunday comes after Pro-Palestine organisations called on Lalela Mswane, crowned Miss South Africa in October, and pageant organiser Miss SA to boycott the event to condemn Israel's treatment of the Palestinian people.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture said in a statement it had tried to persuade Miss SA to withdraw from the December event and still hopes to convince Mswane.

South Africa has a long history of supporting the Palestinian people and Israel's treatment of Palestinians reminds many in the country of apartheid crimes against its Black population.

Israel denies it maintains an apartheid policy against Palestinians.

READ MORE:Israel and apartheid: Lessons from the South African experience