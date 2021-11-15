Afghanistan's central bank has said it would sell 10 million dollars through an auction to banks and foreign exchange dealers as it seeks to support the afghani currency from a sharp fall in recent days.

The central bank invited eligible banks and foreign exchange dealers to bid in the sale on Tuesday.

It said all successful bids had to be cleared in full by the end of the day.

"We assure our esteemed compatriots that the functioning of the country's banking system will soon return to normal and that the stability of the afghani will be maintained," the central bank said.

