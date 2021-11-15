When Raheem Khan turned 17 his life was turned upside down. This didn’t happen because of the death of a loved one, a war breaking out or the onset of a terminal illness. Rather, when he came home from playing football with his friends one evening he was told he either had to marry a girl he’d never met or be ostracized from the family.

“My mental health wasn’t exactly great before then, but it all went downhill from there.”

The onset of the covid pandemic worsened his depression and anxiety.

Khan is not alone.

Research by the UK government recently revealed nearly two-thirds (59 percent) of people of South Asian origin in England experienced mental health problems as a result of the covid pandemic.

However, effectively dealing with mental health in Britain’s South Asian communities is not easy. Long-standing problems remain that prevent many from getting the help they need.

Raheem believes the biggest problem is stigma. “There are a lot of miserable people in our communities. We tend to dismiss mental illness as people being weak and treat them as outcasts. No one wants to be marginalized within a community that is already marginalized by the mainstream because of racism and Islamophobia and all that, so most people just suffer in silence.”

Cultural Values

High-profile South Asian celebrities such as England cricketer Monty Panesar and writer Satnam Sanghera have spoken about their mental health struggles. Their openness about their experiences has encouraged others to speak out, and in recent years social media has made it easier to do so. Several common causes are regularly cited for the stigma, and the most prominent is a conflicting set of cultural values.

Others include vocabulary, (the word used for mental illness in Punjabi, Urdu and Hindi is pagal, meaning ¨crazy¨) certain religious beliefs (for example, that people are being punished for the sins of a previous life) and a shame-based culture where any setback is commonly believed to undermine one’s social status and respectability - reducing marriage prospects, for example.

Whilst generally holding to one's values can improve one's wellbeing, Raheem feels some of these values are themselves problematic and create not only stigma but also the pathologies in the first place.

Familial Pressure

“The biggest thing about South Asian culture is family control,” Raheem continues. “Parents assume the right to control major decisions in your life like who you’ll marry and what job you’ll have. The elders born ‘back home’, they have this belief their ways are morally superior and their kids and grandkids are inherently ignorant and ungrateful because they’ve grown up in a western society that encourages them to be independent.” He feels this creates a lot of pressure for young South Asians.