Munawar Faruqui makes people laugh for a living, but the 29-year-old stand-up comedian has recently lost his sense of humour. It started at the beginning of the year when the son of a legislator in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused him of denigrating Hindu gods prior to a comedy show in the city of Indore, central Madhya Pradesh. Faruqui was promptly arrested and sent to jail, where he spent a month. From there his troubles only mounted.

Right-wing activists who provide both muscle and vocal support to Modi, have been hot on his trail, forcing him to cancel shows in city after city. Most recently, in Raipur, a date was cancelled after members of Bajrang Dal, one of the most raucous Hindutva groups, threatened violent disruption.

Faruqui is not alone in having his life turned upside down. Many others in the country - mostly Muslims - are living such nightmares. This includes a poor bangle-seller who ‘strayed’ into a Hindu neighbourhood of Indore and was accosted by religious vigilantes. Badly beaten, he was then thrown into jail on a plethora of charges by an insensitive establishment that is increasingly seen to be condoning such mob justice.

In a country as vast and populous as India, whose population is 1.3 billion, the targetting of minorities has reached alarming proportions. The actual numbers may seem small, as they are confined to double digits per year. However, they still have a chilling effect. Each incident forces the minority to further cower in fear while the perpetrators are emboldened ever more.

Taken together, these violent acts bolster an agenda of majoritarianism that the ruling BJP and its ideological fountainhead, the RSS, are pushing to impose on a country founded on the principle of unity in diversity.

At the moment, Hindutva forces that believe in the primacy of Hindus in a nation with no less than 14 percent Muslim population are enjoying free reign. At the receiving end are not just Muslims, but anyone whose language they deem does not have a place in the majority. Essentially, what is under attack is anything Islamic.

FabIndia, a popular clothing chain, had to hastily withdraw the Jashn-e-Riwaaz advertisement campaign it launched to celebrate Diwali – the Hindu festival of lights – in the face of an orchestrated outrage about its use of an Urdu phrase.

Prakash Jha, a noted filmmaker, was assaulted and his face blackened by a mob that was enraged by his upcoming web series, whose name they felt portrayed Hindus in a poor light.

But, of course, it is Muslims who are bearing the brunt of an offensive that has been gaining momentum ever since Modi rose to power in 2014 and retained it in 2019. Electoral verdicts in favour of the BJP have been interpreted as sanctioning the party’s Hindutva agenda, and that India, which prides itself for the rule of law, is sinking into lawlessness.

The targetting of racial minorities has gathered momentum and is now taking more ominous tones – both physical and psychological.