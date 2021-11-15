WORLD
3 MIN READ
Severe bird flu spreads across Asia, Europe
The reported spread in South Korea, China and Japan of the highly pathogenic avian influenza has put the poultry industry on high alert.
Severe bird flu spreads across Asia, Europe
Epidemiologists are on alert as the bird flu can be transmitted to humans. / Reuters Archive
By Sara SLEIMAN
November 15, 2021

Several outbreaks of severe bird flu in Asia and Europe have been reported to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), signaling that the virus is spreading rapidly once again.

South Korea reported an outbreak at a farm of around 770,000 poultry in Chungcheongbuk-do, the OIE said on Monday, citing a report from the South Korean authorities. All animals were slaughtered.

China has reported 21 human infections with the H5N6 subtype of avian influenza so far this year, more than in the whole of 2020.

Also in Asia, Japan reported its first outbreak of the 2021 winter season at a poultry farm in the northeast of the country, the OIE said. The serotype in this outbreak was H5N8.

READ MORE:India to cull tens of thousands of poultry in bird flu outbreak

Outbreaks in Europe

RECOMMENDED

Norway has reported an H5N1 bird flu outbreak in the Rogaland region in a flock of 7,000 birds.

The Belgian government put the country on alert for increased risk of bird flu, ordering poultry to be kept indoors as of Monday after a highly pathogenic variant of bird flu was identified in a wild goose near Antwerp.

This followed a similar move in neighbouring France earlier this month and in the Netherlands in October.

Outbreaks generally occur in the autumn, spread by migrating wild birds and also often lead to trade restrictions.

The reported spread in recent days of the highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has put the poultry industry on high alert after previous outbreaks led to the culling of tens of millions of birds.

Epidemiologists are also on alert as the virus can be transmitted to humans.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30