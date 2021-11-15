The NRC left out D Voters and their family members. In the book, Saha deals with the process of how a person is marked as a D Voter and points out the rampant anomalies. The process of marking citizens as ‘D’ - or Doubtful - is carried out by the Border Police as well as the Election Office. Interestingly, a person is marked ‘D’ only on the basis of BP field reports stating that the person concerned could not prove his citizenship beyond doubt. In many cases the field reports read as works of fiction, and the field visits have never actually taken place. This became clear in the case of a man named Sanaullah, who, after serving in the Indian Army for 15, years took a job at the Police Department. He was later picked up and sent to the infamous Detention Centre for allegedly being unable to prove his citizenship beyond doubt.

The case received much attention because the person concerned was ex-military. It seems that the field report filed against Sanaullah stated that he was an illiterate labourer. While Sanaullah got bail within a week, there was no such respite for many others who continued to languish in jails for years. Saha covered some of the other cases with similar anomalies. The case of Moinal Mollah, a Bengali Muslim from Barpetta. While Moinal Mollah’s parents were recognized as Indian, he was declared a foreigner in an ex parte case and detained.

Cases of wrongful identification resulted in people losing years in captivity while the state machinery continued with impunity. One example is Madhubala Mondal, who was detained for three years. This error was the result of mistaken identity, as the case was actually against another man, Madhubala Das. To make matters worse, Mondal could not even challenge the order due to his extreme poverty. A closer look at many cases made one thing clear – minute differences in names or spellings led to the detaining of people. While the majority of such people are illiterate, their immigration status depends on the discretion of enumerators. However, there is no system in place to hold enumerators accountable for their mistakes. There have been instances when the same person has been summoned again and again to Foreigners’ Tribunals even after his/her name has been cleared. This highly bureaucratic process of identifying immigrants was often justified by citing the supervision of the Supreme Court and the dependence on documentary evidence. Allegations of terminating FT members for not designating a certain number of people as foreigners have been made, which gives insight into the larger politics at play.

Even corrective measures were misused. A window of time for claims and objections, whereby concerned citizens can raise objections against the inclusion of suspicious individuals, showed such misuse. What we witnessed were spurious objections numbering in the lakhs that were made in the last two days of the allotted period. Similar harassment was evident when, for reverification, people were asked on short notice to travel hundreds of kilometres. The chaos that followed caused road mishaps and accidents.

The process has also left a trail of death. Loss of life across social classes has revealed the helplessness in many communities. Reports show that around 60 people committed suicide for fear of being left out of the NRC.

Moreover, hierarchical categories of citizens have emerged after some communities were included as Original Inhabitants (OI) of the state. This further complicates the issue of citizenship by creating a kind of hybrid citizenship — one is Indian but has to trace his/her origins to Assam before a certain cut-off date. The discretionary power of officials to create such categories has called into question the oft-cited impartiality of the process.

Despite its limitations, updating the 1951 NRC has seen overwhelming support from people across the state. The reason for this is that the update was supposed to provide some semblance of a solution to the long-standing issue of alleged illegal immigration in Assam. This process has for the first time framed the issue in terms of hard numbers. However, recent talks of reverification of the entire record to specifically target border districts is problematic. It encourages one to dismiss the entire exercise as nothing more than political maneuvering by certain groups who have a vested interest in using the boogeyman issue of illegal Bangladeshis to further their agenda.