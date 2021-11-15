US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are set to hold a virtual meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, as both the leaders aim at defusing tensions built over Taiwan and other thorny issues.

But both officials have played down expectations and outcomes from the meeting.

Relations between the two have deteriorated, mostly over Taiwan, but also over trade and human rights, among other issues.

The pair's meeting will address several contentious topics. Here are some of them:

Taiwan

Last month, China ramped up military activity into Taiwan’s air defense zone, as China claims the island as its own.

The US has repeatedly expressed support for Taiwan in face of what it has described as Chinese aggression.

Last week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington and its allies would take unspecified "action" if China were to use force to alter the status quo.

Trade

The US aims to hold China accountable to the Trump-era "Phase 1" trade deal for running behind in its promises.