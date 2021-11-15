Record numbers of migrants have recently crossed to England from the French coast, leading the two countries to trade blames on not doing enough to stop them.

According to British figures, a total of 1,185 migrants crossed the Channel on Thursday, a new record that smashed the previous daily high of 853.

London described the influx as “unacceptable,” blaming Paris for the increasingly acrimonious row.

France hit back in an unusually blunt criticism on Monday, telling London to stop “giving lessons” on migrants.

“Britain is in no position to be giving lessons to us,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told Cnews television ahead of talks with his British counterpart Priti Patel later on Monday.

Britain “should stop using us as a punch-ball in their domestic politics,” he added.

Post-Brexit strains

Darmanin implied it was the fault of the British government that so many migrants wanted to cross the Channel.