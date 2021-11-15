Iraq has said it was organising a repatriation flight for its citizens stuck on the Poland-Belarus border on a "voluntary" basis.

Iraqi foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed al Sahaf made the announcement on Iraqi television overnight Sunday to Monday.

"Iraq will carry out a first flight for those who wish to return voluntarily on the 18th" of November from Belarus, he said.

The spokesman did not say how many people would be able to board the Minsk-Baghdad flight.

However, he did say Iraq recorded 571 of its citizens stuck on the border who have said they are ready to return "voluntarily".

Several Iraqis have told AFP that a lack of economic prospects and security instability were behind their desire to leave.

READ MORE: Who are the Iraqis at the center of the EU-Belarus refugee dispute?

Border stand-off