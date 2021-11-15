Prior to the UN climate summit COP26 in Glasgow, Saudi Arabia announced a promise of becoming a net-zero greenhouse gas emitter by 2060. However, a leaked report discovered by Greenpeace and published by the BBC demonstrates an alleged Saudi campaign to undermine the UN climate efforts they purport to support.

The leaked report reveals that the Saudi announcement is essentially Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman's attempt at "greenwashing".

First, the findings fit a pattern of Saudi Arabia's long record of resisting climate change mitigation.

Second, Saudi Aramco, the national oil company, is one of the world's greatest producers of petroleum and greenhouse gases. The Kingdom is a rentier state with an economy that survives on rents on oil. Calls for an end to petroleum use will undermine the financial source of the Kingdom's survival.

Finally, bin Salman, or MBS for short, rules a state which has historically relied on oil-subsidised loyalty, a regime of no taxation and no representation. Calls for the end of petroleum are a threat to MBS' short-term domestic regime survival. However, in the long term, Saudi Arabia is one of the desert states most vulnerable to climate change. Prioritising short-term anthropocentric gains over a long-term environmental vision will ultimately destabilise the country.

A history of resistance

In a previous article for this publication, "MBS versus Greta Thunberg", I analysed findings from The Intercept, which revealed a discreet Saudi strategy to undermine the UN's climate change policy, as well as influencing US public opinion at a domestic level. Greenpeace's release of the leaked report allegedly confirms this past precedent of an opaque lobbying campaign, whether in the UN or US. With regards to the latter, Saudi Arabia funded climate skeptic lobbying groups and front organisations in Washington and nationally.

Joanna Depledge of Cambridge University has characterised Saudi Arabia's policy at the UN level as "striving for no" in climate negotiations.

As early as 1995, during the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) meeting in Madrid, an official from the Saudi oil ministry, Mohammad Al Sabban, resisted the science proving climate change.

During the failed 2009 negotiations in Copenhagen for a climate accord, he proclaimed, again, that "there is no relationship whatsoever between human activities and climate change".

Prior to the 2015 Paris accords, Saudi Arabian negotiators objected to the mention of bringing average temperatures down to 1.5 Celsius in the future, as well as periodic reviews of climate strategies. The team also demanded that if small island nations were to be compensated by developed nations for climate change, then Riyadh should also be compensated for loss of future oil revenue.

Just as it did prior to COP26, Riyadh launched a greenwashing campaign in the lead up to COP25 in 2019 with slick videos on Twitter and YouTube and reports promising to achieve "global net-zero emissions".

Yet during a previous UN conference on climate change in Katowice, Poland in that same year, Depledge said that "Saudi Arabia was picking at point after point" in the IPCC's latest report.

In other words, its actions prior to COP25 belied its promises.