A newly founded anti-corruption party has held a narrow lead in the preliminary vote count from Bulgaria’s parliamentary elections.

A parallel count conducted by Gallup International gave the centrist We Continue the Change party 26.3% of the votes from the election on Sunday.

“We will be the number one political force,” the party's co-founder Kiril Petkov told reporters after initial results were released.

“We will have a majority of 121 MPs in the 240-seat parliament and Bulgaria will have a regular coalition Cabinet,” he added.

His party held a narrow lead against the centre-right opposition GERB party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov by just over three percentage points.

It could be days before the final official results are announced. If they confirm the initial counts, Petkov would be handed a mandate to form a new government.

We Continue the Change

The party was founded only few weeks ago by two Harvard graduates, Kiril Petkov and Asen Vasilev.

It quickly won support due to their resolute anti-graft actions and pledges to bring transparency, zero tolerance for corruption and reforms to key sectors in the European Union's poorest member.