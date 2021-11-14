Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived in unannounced in Ethiopia primarily for security talks.

Kenyatta's visit to the capital Addis Ababa on Sunday comes amid an escalation in a yearlong war in northern Ethiopia between the Ethiopian armed forces and forces of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

It also precedes the scheduled visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal from November 15-20.

President Kenyatta was the subject of controversy after winning 2017 elections by a margin of 98 percent with low turnout. Kenya will face elections in 9 months.

The Kenyan president was also identified in the Pandora Papers as a beneficiary of an offshore secret account by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists following an investigation involving 600 journalists from 150 media outlets in 117 countries.

There has been mounting pressure and calls by the US and UN for the warring parties to immediately and without precondition end the war and start dialogue. War has been raging since November last year with no end in sight after TPLF forces attacked Ethiopia's federal army bases stationed across Tigray.

Shuttle diplomacy