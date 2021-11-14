British police have announced the arrests of three men after a car exploded in front of Liverpool Women's Hospital, killing one person and injuring another.

The three men, aged 29, 26 and 21, were arrested in Liverpool's Kensington district under the anti-terrorism laws, Greater Manchester Police said in a tweet.

The police said a male passenger in the car was declared dead at the scene, while the driver, who was also a man, was injured and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

British Interior Minister Priti Patel said in a tweet she is being kept regularly updated on the incident.