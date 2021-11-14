The EU and Belarusian foreign policy chiefs have spoken directly about the border migrant crisis for the first time.

Josep Borrell said he had spoken to Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei on Sunday by phone about "the precarious humanitarian situation" at the Belarus-Poland border - the EU's eastern frontier.

The development came as Brussels prepares to impose sweeping new sanctions for human trafficking that Minsk said would be futile and "counter-productive".

"The current situation is unacceptable and must stop. People should not be used as weapons," Borrell said in a tweet.

READ MORE:Tensions high at Poland-Belarus border as EU considers sanctions on Minsk

'Hopeless'

In Belarus's statement about the conversation, Makei said any sanctions would be "hopeless" and "counter-productive".

Thousands of migrants from the Middle East are camped out on the EU-Belarus border, creating a stand-off between the EU and US on one side and Belarus and its ally Russia on the other.

Western countries accuse Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's regime of engineering the crisis by encouraging migrants to come to Belarus and then taking them to the border since the summer.

Belarus denies the charges and blames the West.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also rejected accusations of being involved in the crisis and has urged the EU to speak directly to Belarus.