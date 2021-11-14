Spanish coastguards have found the bodies of eight African migrants in a boat which was drifting in the sea off Spain's Gran Canaria island.

Sixty-two migrants, all of them men except a 12-year-old boy, were rescued by coastguards, the Canary Islands government said on Sunday.

Three people who were critically ill were flown by helicopter to a hospital in Gran Canaria.

Nine others were treated by the Spanish coastguard as they were taken to the island.