WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thousands of Thai protesters rally for royal reforms
Protests came in response to Thailand's Constitutional Court ruling that says demands for reforms to the monarchy are unconstitutional.
Thousands of Thai protesters rally for royal reforms
The youth-led protests that began last year have become the biggest challenge in decades to the Thai monarchy. / Reuters
By Sara SLEIMAN
November 14, 2021

Thousands of Thais have taken to the streets of the country’s capital Bangkok demanding reforms of the monarchy.

Protesters marched on Sunday against rows of riot police behind shields, waving placards that read "No absolute monarchy" and "Reform is not abolition".

"The king's increased powers in recent years are pulling Thailand away from democracy and back to absolute monarchy," a protester read in a statement after the demonstration reached the German embassy in Bangkok.

"This is a fight to insist that this country must be ruled by a system in which everyone is equal."

Sunday's protest came in response to the Constitutional Court's ruling last week that a call for reforms to the monarchy by three protest leaders in August last year was unconstitutional and designed to topple the institution.

"The word 'reform' is not equivalent to abolition," said protester Peeyawith Ploysuwan, 25. 

"You (authorities) only want to do the things you desire and see people with opposing views as bad guys... If society continues like this, how can we move forward?"

Three protesters have been wounded, a police spokesman said, adding that the incidents are being investigated.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE:Thai police fire rubber bullets, tear gas to break anti-government protest

Protests break long-lived taboos

The youth-led protests that began last year seeking removal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, 66, a former coup leader, have become the biggest challenge in decades to the monarchy which is constitutionally enshrined to be held in "revered worship".

Protesters also marched to the German embassy in October last year to urge Germany to investigate whether King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who spends much of his time in the country, was conducting state business from there.

The protests have broken longstanding taboos in Thailand, whose lese majeste law sets jail terms of up to 15 years for anyone convicted of defaming the monarchy.

Since the protests began, at least 157 people have been charged under the law, according to records compiled by the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights group.

READ MORE:Thai protesters seek PM's resignation and monarchy reform

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30