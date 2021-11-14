Thousands of Thais have taken to the streets of the country’s capital Bangkok demanding reforms of the monarchy.

Protesters marched on Sunday against rows of riot police behind shields, waving placards that read "No absolute monarchy" and "Reform is not abolition".

"The king's increased powers in recent years are pulling Thailand away from democracy and back to absolute monarchy," a protester read in a statement after the demonstration reached the German embassy in Bangkok.

"This is a fight to insist that this country must be ruled by a system in which everyone is equal."

Sunday's protest came in response to the Constitutional Court's ruling last week that a call for reforms to the monarchy by three protest leaders in August last year was unconstitutional and designed to topple the institution.

"The word 'reform' is not equivalent to abolition," said protester Peeyawith Ploysuwan, 25.

"You (authorities) only want to do the things you desire and see people with opposing views as bad guys... If society continues like this, how can we move forward?"

Three protesters have been wounded, a police spokesman said, adding that the incidents are being investigated.