The son of Libya's late leader Muammar Gaddafi appeared for nearly the first time in a decade to register as a presidential candidate for a December vote planned to help end the years of chaos since his father was toppled.

Saif Al Islam Al Gaddafi, 49, appeared in an electoral commission videoon Sunday in traditional brown robe and turban, and with a grey beard and glasses, signing documents at the election centre in the southern town of Sebha.

Gaddafi is one of the most prominent - and controversial - figures expected to run for president.

Other candidates are warlord Khalifa Haftar, Prime Minister Abdulhamid al Dbeibah and parliament speaker Aguila Saleh.

However, while his name is one of the best known in Libya, and though he once played a major role in shaping policy before the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that destroyed his family's regime, he has barely been seen for a decade.

