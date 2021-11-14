The African Union has warned that peace talks to end Ethiopia's year-long conflict "cannot deliver" without an immediate ceasefire.

"I, therefore, appeal to the leadership of all sides to halt their military offensives. This will allow an opportunity for dialogue to continue to progress," the bloc's special envoy Olusegun Obasanjo said in a statement on Sunday.

The former Nigerian president is leading an international push to end a conflict that has cost thousands of lives and displaced two million people, as fears of a rebel march on Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa prompt a flurry of diplomatic activity.

Obasanjo said he was "optimistic that common ground towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict can be secured."

He left Ethiopia on Thursday after meetings with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the leadership of the Tigray People's Liberation Front rebel group.

His comments came ahead of a three-nation visit to Africa by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who has backed Obasanjo's efforts at mediation.

Conditions for peace