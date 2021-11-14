A group of about 50 migrants has broken through defences on the border with Belarus and entered Poland near the village of Starzyna.

"Yesterday, before 5 pm, around 50 people broke into Poland near Starzyna," Podlaska police said in a tweet on Sunday.

The situation on the frontier was becoming increasingly tense, it added.

All of the people were caught by Polish uniformed services and brought back to the border, Border Guard spokesperson Katarzyna Zdanowicz told local state media PAP.

In total, the Polish Border Guard said there were 223 attempts to illegally cross the border on Saturday.

The police also said the helmet of an officer serving at the border was damaged after a stone was thrown at him.