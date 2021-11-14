International bodies, climate activists and observers have said the COP26 agreement fell far short of what is needed to combat climate change and its impacts.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres welcomed the deal reached by nearly 200 nations to combat climate change, but stressed it was "not enough".

"Our fragile planet is hanging by a thread", he warned, adding "we are still knocking on the door of climate catastrophe."

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg said the talks had achieved nothing but "blah, blah, blah", echoing earlier comments.

Amanda Mukwashi, CEO of Christian Aid, said "rich nations have kicked the can down the road and with it the promise of the urgent climate action people on the frontline of this crisis need."

'COP failed to provide assistance for people suffering'

Observers also said the agreement failed to help countries adapt or recoup damages from the disasters already unfurling globally.

Almost 200 nations accepted a compromise deal on Saturday aimed at keeping a key global warming target alive, but it contained a last-minute change that watered down crucial language about coal.

Several countries, including small island states, said they were deeply disappointed by the change promoted by India to “phase down,” rather than “phase out” coal power, the single biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions.