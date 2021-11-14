The top diplomats from China and the United States have exchanged stern warnings over the flashpoint issue of Taiwan, ahead of Monday's hotly awaited summit between their leaders.

Blinken raised concerns over Beijing's "military, diplomatic, and economic pressure" on Taiwan, in a phone call with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday.

In response, Wang warned of the dangers of US actions that might seem supportive of "Taiwan independence."

"Any connivance of and support for the 'Taiwan independence' forces undermines peace across the Taiwan Strait and would only boomerang in the end," Wang told Blinken, according to a readout of the call released by China on Saturday.

Blinken had angered China this week by saying Washington and its allies would take unspecified "action" if China were to use force to alter the Taiwan status quo.

The phone conversation was held shortly after the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that a virtual meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden will take place on Tuesday morning.

READ MORE:Does Biden's Taiwan remark signal a shift in US' policy of ambiguity?