Government negotiators from nearly 200 countries have adopted a new deal on climate action after a last-minute intervention by India to water down the language on cutting emissions from coal.

As the final deal was clinched on Saturday at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, a tearful Sharma said "I apologise for the way this process has unfolded, I am deeply sorry" before banging his gavel.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, reacting to the outcome, welcomed the deal, but stressed it was "not enough".

"We are still knocking on the door of climate catastrophe," he added.

Delegates entered the talks charged with keeping the 2015 Paris Agreement goal of limiting temperature rises to 1.5 - 2 degrees celsius within reach.

They were also tasked with finding the funding for nations most at risk of climate-related droughts, floods and storms supercharged by rising seas.

Observers said the agreement fell far short of what is needed to avert dangerous warming and help countries adapt or recoup damages from the disasters already unfurling globally.

READ MORE: COP26 climate talks run overtime in final push to strike a global deal