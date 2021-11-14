Hundreds of protesters have marched in the French cities of Calais and Briancon in support of displaced refugees and migrants, demanding authorities end the practice of evictions during the cold winter.

Migrants and refugees arrive in Briancon after crossing the Alps in subzero temperatures. French police turn them back illegally without confirming their arrival.

Briancon, situated to France's southeast, is a destination for migrants crossing from the Italian border. With an altitude of 1,326 metres, its temperature can drop to -17 degrees Celsius with its alpine climate.

The demonstrations in the northern port of Calais seek to mobilise support for activists Anais Vogel and Ludovic Holbein, who have been on a hunger strike since October 11 in Calais.

They demand France ends the daily systemic harassment and violence perpetrated against refugees and migrants.

Calais is a major hub for refugees, asylum seekers and migrants looking to cross into the UK.

