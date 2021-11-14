Political progress and elections are the most important issues for Libya, Turkey's presidential spokesperson has announced.

In an interview with French public agency AFP, Ibrahim Kalin on Saturday also ruled out French President Emmanuel Macron's call on foreign powers to remove their forces from Libya.

"If you single out the pulling out of foreign forces... from Libya, as the most important, as the top issue, we believe that is wrong," Kalin said.

"Libya needs support for its political process, the elections, economic issues," he said in reference to presidential polls that world leaders expect to commence on December 24.

The North African country has been mired in civil war since the overthrow of dictator Muammar Gaddafi in a 2011 uprising. After warlord Khalifa Haftar's attempt to overthrow Libya's UN-backed government, it reached out to Turkey to sign an agreement that would bring it more support.

Underlining the military agreement between Ankara and Tripoli, Kalin said “We never accept to juxtapose our soldiers with mercenaries.”

READ MORE:Libya’s interim PM calls for sanctions on those refusing election results

Kalin said a continued Turkish military presence in Libya will help support political stability and security in the energy-rich state.

"Our military presence there is to help the Libyan army train," he said.

"We are there as a force of stability and help to the Libyan people. And our priority as far as security is concerned is to help the Libyans establish their united Libyan National Army."

READ MORE:Hundreds of pro-Haftar foreign mercenaries to leave Libya