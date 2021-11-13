At least 68 prisoners have been killed and a dozen injured in overnight violence at Ecuador's Penitenciaria del Litoral prison.

The penitentiary, located in the southern city of Guayaquil, is the same prison where 119 inmates were killed in late September in the country's worst-ever incident of prison violence.

The latest disturbance was set off by a power vacuum following a gang leader's release, governor of Guayas province Pablo Arosemena said in a press conference on Saturday.

"The context of this situation is that there was no leader of the gang that has this cell block because a few days ago that prisoner was released ... for completing 60 percent of his sentence," Arosemena said.

"Other cell blocks with other groups wanted to subdue them, get inside and have a total massacre."

Videos on social media purportedly posted by detainees overnight showed them begging for help to stop the violence as shots and explosions sounded in the background.

The origin of the videos could not be verified.

