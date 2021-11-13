The husband of a British-Iranian dual national held by Tehran has ended his three-week hunger strike aimed at encouraging the British government to strike a deal for her release.

Richard Ratcliffe began his protest outside Britain's foreign ministry in London on October 24 after his wife Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe lost her latest appeal in Iran.

"Today I have promised Nazanin to end the hunger strike," he wrote on the campaign's official Twitter page on Saturday, adding that their daughter "Gabriella needs two parents".

Ratcliffe recently met UK government minister James Cleverly after British officials held talks with Iran's deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani about the situation.

He said on Thursday the protest was entering its final days "because my body is saying so".

Dispute between two states