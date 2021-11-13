At least six people were reported to have been killed and seven others wounded in a blast in the Afghanistan's capital Kabul.

A magnetic bomb attached to a minivan exploded on Saturday in a Shia-dominated Dasht-e-Barchi area in western Kabul, a Taliban official said.

There was no official confirmation of casualty numbers and no immediate claim of responsibility.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban's main spokesperson, said in a tweet that an investigation was under way.

A local man who gave his name as Ismael, said he had reached the area a few minutes after the explosion, which occurred a day after an attack on a Sunni mosque in eastern Afghanistan.