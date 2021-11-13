Russia has said Western countries, rather than Belarus, were ultimately responsible for a migrant crisis on the Belarus-Poland border.

"Let's not forget where these crises with migrants came from ... is Belarus a pioneer in these problems? No, the reasons were created by Western and European countries themselves," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

Russia is a key ally of Belarus, which the European Union has accused of mounting a "hybrid attack" by flying in thousands of migrants, mainly from the Middle East, and pushing them to try to cross illegally into Poland.

As the EU prepares to impose new sanctions on Minsk, Putin told Russian state television he thought Belarus was not to blame for the crisis.

"Belarus has nothing to do with it"

Referring to conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, Putin noted that Iraqi and Afghans were among the migrants at the Belarusian border.

"Belarus has nothing to do with it ... the fact they've come via Belarus is unsurprising because Belarus ... has visa-free entry for the countries of origin," Putin said.