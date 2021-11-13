WORLD
Putin: West, not Minsk, behind Belarus-Poland border crisis
Referring to conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, Russian President Putin has said that Iraqis Kurds and Afghans were among migrants at the Belarusian border.
Putin accuses Polish forces of beating migrants, firing rounds above their heads and turning on lights and sirens at night near the migrants. / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
November 13, 2021

Russia has said Western countries, rather than Belarus, were ultimately responsible for a migrant crisis on the Belarus-Poland border.

"Let's not forget where these crises with migrants came from ... is Belarus a pioneer in these problems? No, the reasons were created by Western and European countries themselves," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

Russia is a key ally of Belarus, which the European Union has accused of mounting a "hybrid attack" by flying in thousands of migrants, mainly from the Middle East, and pushing them to try to cross illegally into Poland.

As the EU prepares to impose new sanctions on Minsk, Putin told Russian state television he thought Belarus was not to blame for the crisis.

"Belarus has nothing to do with it"

Referring to conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, Putin noted that Iraqi and Afghans were among the migrants at the Belarusian border.

"Belarus has nothing to do with it ... the fact they've come via Belarus is unsurprising because Belarus ... has visa-free entry for the countries of origin," Putin said.

He accused Polish forces on the border with Belarus of beating migrants, firing rounds above their heads and turning on lights and sirens at night near the migrants.

"This doesn't really tie in well with the ideas of humanity that supposedly underpin all the policies of our Western neighbours," he said.

Syrian man found dead

Meanwhile, Polish police said that the body of a young Syrian man was found on Saturday in Poland near the border with Belarus.

Belarus said the number of migrants arriving at a makeshift camp on the border was growing daily.

Putin said he hoped Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and German Chancellor Angela Merkel would discuss the crisis, saying the migrants mainly wanted to go to Germany.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
