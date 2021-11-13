Tigrayan rebels have killed scores of civilians in the Amhara region on suspicion of being informants or offering aid to federal Ethiopian forces.

Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, in its report published on Saturday, accused Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) fighters of "willfully" killing at least 184 civilians in towns and rural areas captured by them.

Civilians were shot and killed for supporting the federal government or for sheltering wounded soldiers, the commission said.

"TPLF forces shot and killed mentally ill residents of towns they controlled on suspicion of being informants for the government," it added.

Local youth, meanwhile, killed people who had fled war-torn Tigray, accusing them of spying for the TPLF, it said.

"Additionally, both warring sides engaged in indiscriminate shelling that was not directed at a specific military objective causing civilian deaths, injuries and damage to civilian property."

The investigation, which draws on 128 interviews, focuses on parts of Amhara which saw heavy fighting in July and August as the country's brutal conflict enters its second year.

EHRC Chief Commissioner Daniel Bekele said that violations and abuses were committed by all parties in South Gondar and North Wollo Zones of the Amhara region.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government has said it is committed to holding perpetrators of abuses accountable.