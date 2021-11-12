Former US president Donald Trump's longtime advisor Steve Bannon has been criminally charged for defying a subpoena issued by a congressional committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

The Justice Department said on Friday that Bannon was charged with one count of contempt of Congress for refusing to appear for a deposition, and a second count for refusing to produce documents.

Contempt of Congress is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a maximum fine of $100,000.

Trump has sought to stonewall the committee, which is scrutinizing his actions relating to the deadly Capitol riot, and urged his former associates not to cooperate.

The decision to charge Bannon may bolster the committee's efforts to secure testimony and documents from other Trump advisers.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the indictment reflects the Justice Department's "steadfast commitment" to ensuring that the department adheres to the rule of law.

