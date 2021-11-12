WORLD
Libya’s interim PM calls for sanctions on those refusing election results
Interim prime minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh revealed a decision by the international Libyan conference in Paris to sanction those who oppose elections and to ensure results are accepted by all.
France is hosting an international conference on Libya on Friday as the North African country is heading into long-awaited elections next month. / AP
Adam BensaidAdam Bensaid
November 12, 2021

Libya’s interim premier Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh has announced that those who refuse to accept results of the forthcoming parliamentary and presidential elections will be sanctioned, following a decision reached by participants in the international conference for Libya.

Dbeibeh was speaking at a news conference on Friday at the end of the international dialogue in Paris. The diplomatic initiative was organized by France alongside Libya, Germany, Italy and the United Nations to provide international support for the continuation of the political transition and for the holding of timely elections.

It was also attended by Libya’s neighbors, regional organizations, US Vice President Kamala Harris and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Dbeibeh said the conference managed to “reaffirm extremely important points which can pave the way for the organization of elections.”

They include encouraging legislative authorities to amend electoral laws which are consensual for fairness and inclusiveness of elections; holding parliamentary and presidential elections on schedule. 

Conference members also agreed on the need to guarantee electoral operations through political support and international observers, as well as ensuring that election results should be accepted by all.

SOURCE:AA
