Glen de Vries, a businessman who flew to space with "Star Trek" actor William Shatner on last month's Blue Origin flight has reportedly died in a small plane crash in New Jersey.

The small aircraft crashed in Hampton Township, New Jersey, about 95 kilometers west of New York City, shortly before 3:00 pm (1900 GMT) on Thursday, a spokesman for New Jersey state police told AFP.

"There are two confirmed fatalities," the spokesman said, naming de Vries, 49, and 54-year-old Thomas Fischer.

"The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) will be the lead investigating agency," he added, without providing more details.

