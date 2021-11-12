US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson has announced plans to break up, splitting its consumer health arm that sells Band-Aid and Tylenol from its pharmaceutical division that includes the single-shot Covid-19 vaccine.

The spin-off will create "two global leaders that are better positioned to deliver improved health outcomes for patients and consumers through innovation," Johnson & Johnson said in a statement on Friday.

The company plans to complete the separation in 18-24 months, creating two publicly-traded companies, and the transaction will "qualify as a tax-free separation."

Alex Gorsky, CEO of the 135-year-old company, said the decision to create a new consumer health business was made following a "comprehensive review."

Gorsky will stay on as executive chair but at the start of January his vice-chair Juaquin Duato will take over as CEO.

"This planned transaction would create two businesses that are each financially strong and leaders in their respective industries," Duato said.

J&J Chief Financial Officer Joseph Wolk said the split is not linked to the legal woes, nor to the company's recent bankruptcy proceedings.

The company said its more than 136,000 employees around the world "will remain the backbone of these businesses."